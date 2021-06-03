FREE Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FREE Coin has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $170,298.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.01023554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.44 or 0.09386659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052259 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin (CRYPTO:FREE) is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “The FREE coin is the ideal coin for starters in Crypto: low introduction price so high growth potential, friendly community to support you and a wide range of Exchanges and Wallets. For every starter, the FREE is the ideal coin to learn all aspects of crypto trading, with very low financial risk and with a real potential to profit from the price increase of the FREE coin. But also for the experienced crypto user, the FREE coin offers a nice diversification of your current crypto wallet… Our 3 main objectives : 1) Pave the way for the GLOBAL MASS USAGE of cryptocurrency. Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to every interested person on earth. The FREE coin is the only cryptocurrency with the correct level of supply to support worldwide usage of crypto. 2) Make cryptocurrency INCLUSIVE: allow access to cryptocurrency profits also to people with less financial means. Therefore we do the initial distribution at a low price. 3) FREEcoin-ize the unbanked: Low-income areas are currently without classic banking services. Such classic banking services can not be implemented in a profitable way in those areas. The FREE will allow for P2P, P2B, and B2B payment transactions at the lowest cost in those areas. The FREE coin is a utility coin to support the digital transformation of the global money market: from Fiat to crypto. After the initial distribution (2018-2024) the FREE coin will become a semi-stable crypto coin. This stability will be realized by trading 80 % of the daily volume against other stable coins (USDT, TUSD, EUR, USD, …). The remaining 20 % of the daily volume will be traded against BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.