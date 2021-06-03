Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 90,353 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.27. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.