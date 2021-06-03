Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.91.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

