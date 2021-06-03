Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CDW by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CDW by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in CDW by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 221.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

