Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

