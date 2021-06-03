Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

