Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,800 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

