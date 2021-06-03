Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

