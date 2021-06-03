FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FormFactor stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

