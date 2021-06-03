Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 6,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.