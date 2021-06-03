FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FONAR by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FONAR by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.01. FONAR has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

