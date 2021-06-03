Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 759,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 29th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

