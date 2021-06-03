FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 76.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $877,301.30 and approximately $6,214.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

