Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading Down 0.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.87. 415,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 923,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.