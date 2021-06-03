Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.76. 7,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,453. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

