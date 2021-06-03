Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,598. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

