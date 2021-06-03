Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DBLV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.76. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.