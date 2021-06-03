Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,152. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.