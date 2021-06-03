Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,493 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

