Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

