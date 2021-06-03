First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,948. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88.

