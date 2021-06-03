First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.33. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4508261 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last ninety days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

