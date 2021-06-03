First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

