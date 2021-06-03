First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 73,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

