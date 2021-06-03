First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $67.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.12 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

