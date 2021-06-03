First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FFNW stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

