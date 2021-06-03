First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 31234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

