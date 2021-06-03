Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.28. Finning International shares last traded at C$30.85, with a volume of 407,264 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $599,235 in the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

