Financial Contrast: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zepp Health and Socket Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zepp Health and Socket Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.65 $35.06 million N/A N/A Socket Mobile $15.70 million 3.23 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Zepp Health has higher revenue and earnings than Socket Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94% Socket Mobile 8.85% 3.37% 2.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Socket Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zepp Health beats Socket Mobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to application developers to enable them to provide their users with its advanced barcode scanning features. The company's cordless data capture devices include DuraScan 700 series linear barcode scanners; D730 laser barcode scanner; D740, D745, D750, D755, and D760 universal barcode scanners that reads all common 1D, stacked, 2D, and postal codes; SocketScan 800 series barcode scanners, which include S700, S730, and S740 barcode scanners; and SocketScan 800 series cordless barcode scanners, including S800, a 1D linear imaging scanner, and S840 and S860 2D scanner that are attachable to smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. It also provides D600 contactless RFID/ Near Field Communications reader writer that can read and write various types of electronic SmartTags or transfer data with near field communication; and S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and online resellers, application developers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

