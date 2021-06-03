Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,631 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.12 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

