Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research lifted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $483.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.68 and a 1 year high of $574.83.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.