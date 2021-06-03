Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $305.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

