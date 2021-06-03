Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,503 Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,570 shares of company stock valued at $761,476 in the last ninety days. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.