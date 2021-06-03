Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 175 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

