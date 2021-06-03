Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $283,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $257,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

