Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 264 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.