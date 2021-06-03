Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 125 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,325,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.