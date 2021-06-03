Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

