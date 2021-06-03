Fifth Third Bancorp Has $34,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

