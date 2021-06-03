Fifth Third Bancorp Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

