Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 3,595 Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

