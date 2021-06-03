Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 480 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 234.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,658,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $70.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

