Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €66.40 ($78.12) on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.42.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

