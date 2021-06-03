Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.50. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.