Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FQVTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

