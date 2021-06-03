Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

