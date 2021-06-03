Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

