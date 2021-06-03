FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.59.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX remained flat at $$306.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,261. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

