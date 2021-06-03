Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.71.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $494.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.91. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

