Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 35.74% 27.54% 22.16% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

65.6% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Facebook and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 7 33 1 2.81 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

Facebook currently has a consensus price target of $372.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.78%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Facebook.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Facebook and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $85.97 billion 10.86 $29.15 billion $10.09 32.62 DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Summary

Facebook beats DigitalOcean on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

